Donna Karan walks back praise of Harvey Weinstein: 'I have spent my life championing women'

|Libby Hill
Designer Donna Karan has clarified her Sunday comments praising Harvey Weinstein and suggesting that poor treatment of women might have something to do with the way they dress.
On Monday, Karan released a statement apologizing for her statement at the CineFashion Film Awards red carpet during which she referred to Weinstein and his wife as "wonderful people."
"I have spent my life championing women," Karan said in her Monday statement. "My life has been dedicated to dressing and addressing the needs of women, empowering them and promoting equal rights."
On Sunday, Karan pondered what part women play in how they are treated.
"To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think, how do we display ourselves?" Karan said to a reporter from the Daily Mail. "How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?"
A day later, Karan took back those words, saying, "My statements were taken out of context and do not represent how I feel about the current situation concerning Harvey Weinstein."
Karan's original comments rankled several in Hollywood, adding to a growing list of outraged celebs. Actress Rose McGowan, who was named in the New York Times piece that revealed Weinstein's long history with sexual-harassment allegations, called the fashion designer "deplorable."
Chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain also went on the online attack, posting an old Donna Karan ad with a seductively dressed woman and wondering how many teenagers Karan has outfitted in an "asking for it" style.
"I believe that sexual harassment is not acceptable and this is an issue that must be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual," Karan's statement concluded. "I am truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim."