Singer Ed Sheeran illuminates his struggle with substance abuse

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has shed some light on why he stepped away from his booming music career in 2015: He was dealing with substance abuse-related issues.

Sudden fame had a negative impact on him, the "Shape of You" crooner explained for an upcoming episode of Britain's "The Jonathan Ross Show," which airs on Saturday.

"I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it — and I didn't adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse," he said, via People.

Sheeran, 26, who recently postponed the Asian leg of his tour after injuring himself in a bike accident, said he "never touched anything" but "started slipping into it, and that's why I took a year off." He didn't really notice what was happening because it was going on gradually.

"Then some people took me to one side and were like, 'Calm yourself down,'… It's all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it's not, so that was a wakeup call and taking a year off," he explained.

He took time off starting at the end of 2015, ahead of the release of his third album, "÷," earlier this year.

Sheeran said he focused on work, which he couldn't do while under the influence.

"The more I worked, the less [that happened]. I've worked my whole life to get to where I am and you can't lose that over something that you do in your spare time," he said.

The Grammy winner also credited his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, with helping him cope with his issues. The two are living together and that grounded and helped balance him out, he said.