E!'s 'Fashion Police' will end next month

The well-heeled Joan Rangers will sign off for the last time next month when E!'s iconic "Fashion Police" comes to an end.

The long-running series that combined the dual passions of late comic and fashion-phile Joan Rivers will end with a series finale. "Fashion Police: The Farewell" will air on Nov. 27, the cable network announced Wednesday.

The special will include scenes from a never-before-seen '80s-themed episode featuring Rivers. Watch a clip below.

The stand-up diva had been a mainstay on the network since the early 1990s while providing witty commentary on nearly every major award show and fashion event until her untimely death in 2014. She relaunched her career with her irreverent, unfiltered red-carpet coverage, and that carried over into the often-controversial television series when it debuted in 2002.