Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Netflix's 'The Punisher' gets release date that sparks superhero showdown
- E!'s 'Fashion Police' will end next month
- Tom Jones was propositioned early in his career: 'If you've done something wrong, you've got to pay for it'
- Chelsea Handler is ending her Netflix series to shift to social activism
- 'Get Out' leads Gotham Awards nominations and gets a head start on film awards season
E!'s 'Fashion Police' will end next month
|Nardine Saad
The well-heeled Joan Rangers will sign off for the last time next month when E!'s iconic "Fashion Police" comes to an end.
The long-running series that combined the dual passions of late comic and fashion-phile Joan Rivers will end with a series finale. "Fashion Police: The Farewell" will air on Nov. 27, the cable network announced Wednesday.
The special will include scenes from a never-before-seen '80s-themed episode featuring Rivers. Watch a clip below.
The stand-up diva had been a mainstay on the network since the early 1990s while providing witty commentary on nearly every major award show and fashion event until her untimely death in 2014. She relaunched her career with her irreverent, unfiltered red-carpet coverage, and that carried over into the often-controversial television series when it debuted in 2002.
Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, who co-created the series and served as executive producer, succeeded the veteran comic as the host in 2015, dishing her mother's signature one-liners and celebrity-aimed zingers. E! personality Giuliana Rancic, stylist Brad Goreski, reality star NeNe Leakes and comedian Margaret Cho now serve as panelists alongside her, along with a slew of celebrity guests who weigh in on notable fashion hits and misses.
"Joan’s beloved no-holds-barred style fueled the franchise’s clever approach to fashion and comedy, and we are incredibly proud of its long-running success," E! President Adam Stotsky said in a statement. "We are also especially grateful to Melissa, as well as Giuliana, Brad, Nene, Margaret and the entire 'Fashion Police' team, who have continued to deliver the laughs and make this iconic franchise truly one of a kind."
In the statement, Melissa Rivers thanked the network for "having the vision to see the potential of 'Fashion Police,'" and credited the show with changing the entertainment and fashion industries.
"I am truly proud to be part of this legacy," she said.
The network said it will continue its red-carpet coverage and fashion analysis through other programs such as "Live from the Red Carpet," "E! News Look Book" and digital platforms.