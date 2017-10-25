God visits ‘The Daily Show’ to call out Bill O’Reilly for misplaced blame

Trevor Noah, left, with “Daily Show” correspondent Dulcé Sloan as God on Tuesday night's episode of "The Daily Show."

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah was still in disbelief Tuesday that Bill O’Reilly had reportedly paid out a $32-million sexual harassment settlement just before the former Fox News host signed his last contract with the network.

“$32 million? Do you know how much money that is?” asked Noah. “...I’m sorry that I’m stuck on this, but it’s just an amazing amount of money to pay out, especially if you’re not guilty.”

Noah then shared the recording the New York Times released of O’Reilly denying the allegations, claiming he had “shocking evidence” to prove his downfall was somehow “politically and financially motivated.”

“So let me get this straight,” said Noah. “You have evidence. Shocking evidence that would totally exonerate you. But you’re not going to go to court because it will hurt your kids? As opposed to what’s happening now?

"You know how phony that sounds, right? ‘I would take this to trial, but the idea of my kids hearing a judge declare me not guilty would be too much for them,'" he added.

After pointing out that O’Reilly has yet to reveal any “shocking evidence,” Noah did note that O’Reilly has blamed pretty much everybody he could including “his enemies, the liberal media and his former colleagues for the situation that he’s in.”

Oh, and also God.

“Wow. He’s mad at God?” asked Noah. “He’s mad at God for not protecting him? This is one of those times that I wish we could hear what God has to say.”