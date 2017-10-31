Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Halloween is finally here, and these celebrities have conquered it
- Jay-Z to receive Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award
- Niall Horan's 'Flicker' helps One Direction make chart history
- Rose McGowan on months-old arrest warrant: 'Are they trying to silence me?'
- Stephen Colbert cannot contain his excitement about Paul Manafort indictment
|Libby Hill
This year, a Tuesday Halloween arrives almost as an afterthought to the October costume parties that have flooded social media feeds for weeks.
You've seen the Kardashian family flit through dozens of costume combinations and witnessed a handful of celebs skulking down the red carpet as "Stranger Things" favorite Eleven, but have you seen some of the top-of-the-line costumes Hollywood has to offer?
Read on to find out which NBA stars are getting spooky, which couples are getting silly and which Oscar-winning actress is getting spoiler-y with some of the best celeb costumes of 2017.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade as Milli Vanilli
Beyoncé and Jay Z as Lil' Kim and the Notorious B.I.G.
Neil Patrick Harris and family as Carnival of Curiosities
Demi Lovato as Selena Quintanilla
Kristen Bell as Elsa (not Anna) from ‘Frozen’
Steph Curry as Jigsaw
LeBron James as Pennywise
Gwyneth Paltrow as Gwyneth Paltrow's head (as seen in the movie ‘Seven’)