Halloween is finally here, and these celebrities have conquered it

Libby Hill
Cardi B channels Cruella de Vil. (Donald Traill / Associated Press)
This year, a Tuesday Halloween arrives almost as an afterthought to the October costume parties that have flooded social media feeds for weeks. 

You've seen the Kardashian family flit through dozens of costume combinations and witnessed a handful of celebs skulking down the red carpet as "Stranger Things" favorite Eleven, but have you seen some of the top-of-the-line costumes Hollywood has to offer?

Read on to find out which NBA stars are getting spooky, which couples are getting silly and which Oscar-winning actress is getting spoiler-y with some of the best celeb costumes of 2017.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade as Milli Vanilli

Beyoncé and Jay Z as Lil' Kim and the Notorious B.I.G.

Neil Patrick Harris and family as Carnival of Curiosities

Demi Lovato as Selena Quintanilla

Kristen Bell as Elsa (not Anna) from ‘Frozen’

Steph Curry as Jigsaw

LeBron James as Pennywise

Gwyneth Paltrow as Gwyneth Paltrow's head (as seen in the movie ‘Seven’)

