Film academy to hold emergency meeting to discuss Harvey Weinstein's membership

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that it will hold a meeting Saturday to discuss Harvey Weinstein's membership. The decision comes just days after bombshell reports were published alleging he has sexually assaulted a number of industry actresses.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced Wednesday that Weinstein's membership in the organization had been suspended, effective immediately.

Read the film academy's full statement below:

"The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents. The Board of Governors will be holding a special meeting on Saturday, October 14, to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy."