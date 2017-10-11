Hollywood Film Awards to honor Mary J. Blige, 'I, Tonya' cast, newcomer Timothée Chalamet

The Hollywood Film Awards -- the show that has literally trademarked itself "the official launch of the awards season" -- has announced its first batch of honorees.

Singer turned actress Mary J. Blige, up-and-comer Timothée Chalamet and the cast of the Tonya Harding biopic "I, Tonya" will all receive prizes at the award show, which "Late Late Show" host James Corden will MC for the third year in a row.

The Hollywood Film Awards, which take place at the Beverly Hilton, in the same ballroom as the Golden Globes, will be held on Nov. 5. Not that you'll ever get to see them, unless you're one of the industry elite. After a brief stint on CBS, the award show has yet to find another broadcast partner, so the event will not be televised.

Which is unfortunate, because the stars who attend the Hollywood Film Awards have been known to make some pretty amazing jokes about what, exactly, the Hollywood Film Awards are. The show was founded in 1997 by Carlos de Abreu, an entrepreneur from Mozambique, and he and a team of a dozen secret panelists vote on who gets their prizes each year.

"A Hollywood Film Award sounds like something Michael Bay gives to himself on Christmas morning just to feel less alone," Corden joked at last year's ceremony.

In any event, Blige will be turning up to receive the Hollywood breakout performance by an actress award for her turn in Dee Rees' drama "Mudbound." Chalamet, 21, is getting the breakout performance by an actor prize for his work in the gay love story "Call Me By Your Name." And the cast members from "I, Tonya" who will be on hand? Margot Robbie, who plays the famous figure skater, Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney.