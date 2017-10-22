'Bringing down yet another pig': Hollywood reacts to The Times' investigation of James Toback's alleged sexual abuse

The Los Angeles Times revealed Sunday that 38 women have accused "Bugsy" screenwriter James Toback of sexual assault and harassment going back decades. The reaction on social media was swift — and pretty unforgiving.

"Long overdue for this well known sack of ...," tweeted TV food personality Anthony Bourdain, ending the post with an expletive. Director James Gunn weighed in with a lengthy post decrying Toback, which he shared on Twitter with the message: "Why I've despised James Toback for over 20 years."

Actress and director Asia Argento, who told the New Yorker about how Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted her, tweeted in support of the women coming forward, expressing pride for her "sisters" for "bringing down yet another pig."

Toback's accusers also took to Twitter to share their stories, with one former reporter sharing a snapshot of a Post-It note Toback gave her on the streets of New York in the 1980s.