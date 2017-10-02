How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' came up with that fatwa storyline

As outrageous as ever, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" returned to HBO on Sunday night after six long years off the air.

In the Season 9 premiere, "Foisted!" Larry David goes on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote his latest project, "Fatwa! The Musical," inspired by the years that author Salman Rushdie spent in hiding after the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for his death.

In a highly meta twist, the show's fictional ayatollah issues a fatwa on Larry for writing a musical about the real fatwa, kicking off what will be a season-long arc about our misanthropic protagonist's brush with fundamentalism.

The storyline is true to the spirit of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which has always taken an irreverent approach to religion. But it actually evolved as a way to address the show's long hiatus, as Jeff Schaffer, director of "Foisted!" and a writer-producer on the series, recently explained.

In David's mind, "Every season of 'Curb' is the last season that will ever be," he said. "I actually figured out why. He pours all his ideas into a season. I would never want to do a season, he thinks, if I didn't have any good ideas, and he’s the only person on the planet that thinks he won’t have any more good ideas."

After Season 8, which aired in 2011, David stayed busy with the HBO movie "Clear History" and the Broadway play, "Fish Out of Water." The years went by.

In the winter and spring of 2016, David and Schaffer began discussing a potential film project, but David kept suggesting their ideas would be better for "Curb."

"I said, if you want to do 'Curb,' well why don’t we just do 'Curb'?"

That led to still more discussions, starting with how to address the significant time lapse between seasons. Just what had Larry been doing? Various possibilities were floated, but it was David's idea that his character had spent the years toiling away at "Fatwa! The Musical."

Recalled Schaffer: "Once we knew that Larry writing a musical about Salman Rushdie’s fatwa would get him a fatwa, then I knew, OK, that’s a great season arc."

And, yes, they have considered the possibility that the fictional fatwa plot could land David in real-life trouble.

"There’s no bad publicity. I'm not too nervous about it," Schaffer said. "Knowing where the season starts, you will not expect where it ends, which is another thing I’m very happy about this season."