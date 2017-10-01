Interpol and Music Tastes Good happened this weekend. Here's why that matters

Corey Wolford, 27, of Long Beach, stands next to a sculpture installed at Music Tastes Good in honor of the festival's late co-founder, Josh Fischel. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Live music happens at all hours of the day in Los Angeles. Here are two shows that happened over the weekend, one a concert and one a festival, that we think are worth remembering. Interpol's emotional return to 'Bright Lights' and 9/11-era anxiety By August Brown It’s hard to believe that the New York indie boom of the early 2000s already feels like classic rock. But, well, we’re as far away from 2001 as the mid-’80s were from the Summer of Love. We have oral histories, reissues and reunions aplenty documenting a time when the Lower East Side wasn’t just a never-ending grid of condos and bank branches. One when the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, the Strokes and Interpol made the most exciting rock music since the grunge era.

On Saturday, at the newly renovated Los Angeles State Historic Park, Interpol became the first band to explicitly revisit that era with a front-to-back, full-album live set of the band’s moody and nervy 2002 album “Turn on the Bright Lights.” The record was a near-flawless vision at the time — retro enough in its Joy Division references, modern enough in its post-9/11 malaise — and it made Interpol an instant superstar. The group has had ups and down since — an underrated second LP, a major-label brass-ring grab and a late-career return to its indie brooding. But Saturday’s show was an eerie, emotional return to a time when New York was reeling but its bands were better than they had been since the Ramones.

Aaron Freeman, a.k.a. Gene Ween, at the Music Tastes Good festival in Long Beach. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)