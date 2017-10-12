Jane Fonda 'ashamed' she didn't speak up about Harvey Weinstein sooner

Hollywood legend Jane Fonda has revealed that she became privy to Harvey Weinstein's reputed behavior about a year ago when actress Rosanna Arquette told her of an encounter she had with the former Weinstein Co. co-chairman.

Fonda, speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, said that she was "proud it's coming out and that fellow actors are speaking up" but that she was "ashamed" she didn't say anything about the disgraced movie producer right then.

"I was not that bold," the two-time Oscar winner said, declining to share details of Arquette's encounter. "I guess it hadn't happened to me, and so I didn't feel that it was my place."

Arquette, who starred in the Weinstein-produced "Pulp Fiction" while he was still running Miramax, told the New Yorker that Weinstein placed her hand on his erect penis in the early 1990s when she went to his hotel room to get a script. She and several other women -- from young actresses to A-listers -- have come forward with additional sordid stories recalling the times they've been "Harveyed."

Fonda, an avid women's rights advocate, said that she wasn't personally assaulted by Weinstein because she met him when she was much older, but was well aware of his reputation and the mindset that men like him have.

"It's not only sexual predation. ... These tend to be men who treat other people not well. Not people they need. Not people like Meryl Streep or me in my old age. He didn't treat the people that worked with him well. He was just not a nice person. Although he could be nice when he needed to," she said.