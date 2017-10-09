Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jason Aldean visits Las Vegas shooting victims
- Meryl Streep on Harvey Weinstein: ‘The behavior is inexcusable ... abuse of power familiar'
- John Oliver slams Harvey Weinstein’s response to sexual harassment allegations
- First 'Marvel's Runaways' trailer shows what happens when teenagers find out their parents are super villains
- James Woods announces his retirement from acting — via a real estate listing
|Nardine Saad
Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas on Sunday, a week after the deadly Oct. 1 mass shooting rocked the desert playground.
The country star, who was onstage at the Route 91 Harvest music festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers and killed 58 people, visited the hospital where several of the victims were being treated.
University Medical Center of Southern Nevada thanked the “Burnin’ It Down” singer for visiting on Sunday in a Facebook that showed their “extreme gratitude.”
"Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy. #vegasstrong, said the post, which was accompanied by a photo of the singer in front of the hospital's trauma department.
The Georgia native was joined by his pregnant wife, Brittany Aldean, who marked their visit with an Instagram photo featuring them embracing in front of the Mandalay Bay, where Paddock shot at concertgoers from the 32nd floor.
"Feels surreal being back in Vegas today," she wrote. "Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget."
On Saturday, Aldean made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in New York to perform the late Tom Petty's classic anthem of defiance, “I Won’t Back Down.”
However, Aldean declined to participate in a UFC ceremony at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena that honored the victims and first responders, a furious UFC President Dana White told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. After the shooting, Aldean canceled three appearances in California, including a concert set for last Friday night at the Forum.
His tour is expected to resume Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Okla.