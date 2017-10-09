Jason Aldean visits Las Vegas shooting victims

Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas on Sunday, a week after the deadly Oct. 1 mass shooting rocked the desert playground.

The country star, who was onstage at the Route 91 Harvest music festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers and killed 58 people, visited the hospital where several of the victims were being treated.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada thanked the “Burnin’ It Down” singer for visiting on Sunday in a Facebook that showed their “extreme gratitude.”

"Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy. #vegasstrong, said the post, which was accompanied by a photo of the singer in front of the hospital's trauma department.