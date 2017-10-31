Jay-Z to receive Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

The Recording Academy and Clive Davis will honor Jay-Z with the Grammy Salute to Icons Award at Davis’ annual pre-ceremony gala.

A 21-time Grammy winner, Jay is being singled out for his storied rap career, business acumen and philanthropic work.

He will be presented with the award at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Jan. 27, the night before the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

“Jay-Z is a quintessential icon and I couldn’t be happier and more excited to share the evening with him,” Davis said in a statement. “What a night this will be!”

The honor comes amid a big year for Jay: He became the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he executive-produced a poignant documentary on Kalief Browder that earned critics’ praise (and saw him feted by the L.A. Press Club) and his comeback effort, “4:44,” was a searing character dismantling that showed the rapper hadn’t lost any hunger in a career that stretches over two decades. He even signed a new 10-year touring deal with Live Nation worth a reported $200 million.

Past honorees include Davis, Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Richard Branson, Ahmet Ertegun, David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Lucian Grainge, Debra L. Lee, Doug Morris, Mo Ostin and Antonio "L.A." Reid.

"We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor Jay-Z with this year’s Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond," Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “Jay-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s Grammy Awards."