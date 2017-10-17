Jennifer Lawrence says producer had her do a naked lineup as weight-loss inspiration

Jennifer Lawrence, who famously called the hacking of stolen nude pictures of herself a sex crime, said Monday that producers on one of her first films told her she had to lose 15 pounds in two weeks for a role and made her take her clothes off to get psyched to do it.

Oh, yeah, they had also fired the actress who had the role before her, she said, because that woman wasn't thin enough. No pressure.

"A female producer had me do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me," the "Hunger Games" actress said Monday at Elle's 24th Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles, via People. "We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates."

Then the woman told Lawrence she should use the naked pictures "as inspiration" for her diet.

The actress said she brought it up with a male producer, only to be told that he didn't get why folks thought she was "so fat." He, for one, considered her perfectly — well, perfectly acceptable as a potential sex partner.

Why did Lawrence, who won her first Oscar for her work in the Weinstein Co.-produced "Silver Linings Playbook" but said last week that Harvey Weinstein never harassed her, think she had to put up with that kind of treatment? She said she felt as if her career depended on it.

The 27-year-old was one of eight honorees at the event, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.