Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married!

Fans on Twitter Sunday were blind-sided by the news that "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are getting married.

The 28-year-old singer and 21-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the news, each posting the same tight shot of just their hands.

Nick Jonas also shared the photo, congratulating his brother and "sister in law to be" on their engagement. He also commented "YES!!!" under Joe's engagement photo on Instagram while their brother Kevin chimed in similarly with "Yeah!!!!!!!"

The couple has been dating since last November and has been Instagram-official since January. Most fans on Twitter vacillated between shock and jealousy with more than a few "Game of Thrones"-related jokes thrown in.