- National Organization for Women calls on Hollywood to end harassment and abuse of women
- Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces expulsion of Harvey Weinstein
- Michael Moore proposes a plan for 'A World Without Harveys'
- Minka Kelly, latest Weinstein accuser, apologizes for 'obliging his orders to be complicit'
- Here's the final trailer for 'Stranger Things' Season 2
- Robin Thede's 'The Rundown' shows promise -- and some bite -- in its BET debut
- Ashley Judd to be celebrated with Speaking Truth to Power honor at Women's Media Awards
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married!
|Sonaiya Kelley
Fans on Twitter Sunday were blind-sided by the news that "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are getting married.
The 28-year-old singer and 21-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the news, each posting the same tight shot of just their hands.
Nick Jonas also shared the photo, congratulating his brother and "sister in law to be" on their engagement. He also commented "YES!!!" under Joe's engagement photo on Instagram while their brother Kevin chimed in similarly with "Yeah!!!!!!!"
The couple has been dating since last November and has been Instagram-official since January. Most fans on Twitter vacillated between shock and jealousy with more than a few "Game of Thrones"-related jokes thrown in.