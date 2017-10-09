John Oliver slams Harvey Weinstein’s response to sexual harassment allegations

“Last Week Tonight’s” John Oliver blasted Harvey Weinstein on Sunday, becoming the first late-night TV host to directly address reports that the movie producer has been accused of sexually harassing women for decades.

While recapping the “both hectic and depressing” week, Oliver noted that the one-year anniversary of the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape was marked “with a series of grim stories concerning the treatment of women.”

Oliver kicked off his list with the New York Times’ story detailing numerous allegations of sexual harassment, and the paying off of accusers, against Weinstein, across decades..

“[Weinstein’s] response was infuriating,” Oliver said. “Because he and his attorneys admitted he needs help while also denying the charges and threatening to sue the [New York] Times.”

Oliver then blasted Weinstein for the statement he issued, in which the former executive (who was fired from his position at the Weinstein Co. on Sunday) blamed his behavior on the fact that he “came of age in the '60s and '70s.”

“Your excuse isn’t an excuse,” said Oliver. “In fact it isn’t even an excuse for that behavior in the ’60s: ‘Well back then we had no idea that women didn’t want to be forced to look at [male genitalia]. That wasn’t discovered by scientists until 1998. It was a different time.’”

Since the initial story, more women have come forward to share their own accounts of their interactions with Weinstein. Oliver mentioned an incident recounted by TV reporter Lauren Sivan, who said that 10 years ago she was trapped in a hallway by Weinstein as he masturbated in front of her.

“Step aside ‘Chocolat.’ You are no longer the most horrifying picture that Harvey Weinstein has ever produced,” Oliver said.

Oliver’s segment stood out especially because many in Hollywood, including the other late-night TV programs, have remained mum about the Weinstein situation.