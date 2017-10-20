Julia Louis-Dreyfus battles against breast cancer in new Instagram post

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' battle with breast cancer is getting ferocious as the 56-year-old actress took to Instagram Thursday with a fierce and funny selfie.

"Chemo #2 finito. We are NOT [messing] around here," Louis-Dreyfus wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of herself wearing a black hoodie, aviator sunglasses and a drawn-on mustache.

Louis-Dreyfus went on to quote some particularly apt Katy Perry lyrics that seem to be serving as inspiration for the actress, thanks in no small part to an amazing video made by "Veep" costars Timothy Simons and Tony Hale.