Kate Beckinsale: Harvey Weinstein 'is an emblem of a system that is sick'

Kate Beckinsale says she was only 17 when what appeared to be a routine business meeting at a hotel with Harvey Weinstein turned out to be a meeting with a bathrobe-clad Weinstein, who offered her alcohol in his personal hotel room at the Savoy — an encounter that left her "uneasy but unscathed."

However, it didn't appear to make much of an impression on the producer, according to the actress, now 44, who shared her experience Thursday on Instagram.

Weinstein asked her a few years later whether he'd "tried anything" with her when they first met, Beckinsale said, and she realized "he couldn't remember" if he had assaulted her.

Here's what happened, according to the "Aviator" star: "He opened the door in his bathrobe. I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed."

As the years went on, Beckinsale said, she "said no to him professionally many times" despite knowing it had "undoubtedly" harmed her career. (The post was unclear as to whether she meant she had refused job offers or his come-ons.)

She told a story about a male friend who was told he would never work on a Miramax movie again a day after he warned a young actress to be careful with Weinstein during a dinner date; it turned out that actress and the producer were already involved, Beckinsale said, and the young woman had told Weinstein that she had been warned, and by whom.

In praising those who had come forward with allegations of sexual harassment in the past week, the "Underworld" actress cited "an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in" and pledged to be part of a paradigm shift in the industry fueled by people working together in numbers.

"Let's stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder," Beckinsale said, "and let's remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick, and that we have work to do."

