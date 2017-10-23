Kathy Griffin and Lisa Bloom take the gloves off for a public war of words

If it wasn't clear before, it is now: Kathy Griffin and Lisa Bloom are beyond done.

Griffin, who's on tour in Australia, took a shot at her former attorney Sunday on Twitter: "Dear @LisaBloom pls stop calling me. If you'd like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I'll talk to you."

Bloom responded that same day, saying Griffin was the only client she has ever had "who chose to extemporize at a press conference rather than read from notes we planned in advance." Now, Bloom said in her statement, Griffin blames her for the bad reaction to comments that were decidedly ad-libbed.

In addition to the tweet, Griffin spoke to the Daily Beast about their relationship after discussing it in a Facebook video posted last week.

"If you want my Lisa Bloom statement, anybody, OK, here it is. Yes, I got Bloomed. Yes, I did not have a good experience with her. Yes, I feel that she and her husband exacerbated my personal situation. OK, there ...," Griffin said in the video, which she offered as a call for women to band together. She added that she doesn't intend to sue Bloom and or wish bodily harm on her.