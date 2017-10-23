Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Ewan McGregor seen smooching Mary Elizabeth Winstead after quiet split from his wife
- Documentary about Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood sexual assault is in the works
- George Clooney and Matt Damon explain what and when they knew about Harvey Weinstein's conduct
- Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after Janet Jackson's so-called 'wardrobe malfunction'
- Loretta Lynn, recovering from a stroke, surprises crowd at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony
- Watch the first trailer for 'Phantom Thread,' possibly Daniel Day-Lewis' final film
Kathy Griffin and Lisa Bloom take the gloves off for a public war of words
|Christie D'Zurilla
If it wasn't clear before, it is now: Kathy Griffin and Lisa Bloom are beyond done.
Griffin, who's on tour in Australia, took a shot at her former attorney Sunday on Twitter: "Dear @LisaBloom pls stop calling me. If you'd like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I'll talk to you."
Bloom responded that same day, saying Griffin was the only client she has ever had "who chose to extemporize at a press conference rather than read from notes we planned in advance." Now, Bloom said in her statement, Griffin blames her for the bad reaction to comments that were decidedly ad-libbed.
In addition to the tweet, Griffin spoke to the Daily Beast about their relationship after discussing it in a Facebook video posted last week.
"If you want my Lisa Bloom statement, anybody, OK, here it is. Yes, I got Bloomed. Yes, I did not have a good experience with her. Yes, I feel that she and her husband exacerbated my personal situation. OK, there ...," Griffin said in the video, which she offered as a call for women to band together. She added that she doesn't intend to sue Bloom and or wish bodily harm on her.
Speaking to the Daily Beast several days after that video, Griffin accused Bloom of "fame-whoring" and "badgering" her to go on a national media tour that she didn't want to do.
Bloom, also speaking to the Daily Beast, disputed the notion that she had been peppering the comic with calls. “Please show call logs then. I sent one text to Kathy in the last three months, and placed one call to Randy [Bick, Griffin's manager-boyfriend] recently.”
Bloom further noted: "Kathy has now made a video about how women should stand together, and yes she's attacked me, a lifetime women's rights attorney, and not the rest of her team, all of whom were men." Bloom called that "sad," but she wishes her former client the best.
Interest in Griffin's opinion about her former attorney was renewed recently; Griffin was the most recent high-profile client Bloom represented before she briefly took on Harvey Weinstein as a client. Bloom quit as his counsel about two days into his sexual harassment scandal.
Griffin's Facebook video from Oct. 19 appeared to be inspired by reporters from various outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, reaching out for comment on Bloom. The Times profiled Bloom in a story published the same day as the video.
Here is Bloom's full statement on Griffin's recent remarks: