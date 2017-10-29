Kevin Spacey apologizes to Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual advance and says he chooses 'now to live as a gay man'

Kevin Spacey on Sunday evening issued a public apology to "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that the "American Beauty" Oscar winner made an unwanted sexual advance on him in 1986. Rapp was 14 years old at the time. Spacey would have been 26.

In the statement, Spacey said he chooses "now to live as a gay man."

Rapp, 46, came forward with his allegation in a BuzzFeed article published Sunday evening. The piece described an encounter with the older actor that transpired when he was a teen working on Broadway in New York.

After a party at Spacey's apartment, Rapp said he wandered into the bedroom and spent the evening watching TV. Later, Rapp said, Spacey entered.

“He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold," he told BuzzFeed's Adam Vary. "But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me."

“He was trying to seduce me,” said Rapp, whose film credits include "Adventures in Babysitting," "School Ties," "A Beautiful Mind" and the musical adaptation of "Rent," in which he reprised the role he originated on Broadway. “I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Less than three hours after Rapp's story appeared online, Spacey responded to the allegation on Twitter.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story," Spacey said in the statement.

"I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

In addition to apologizing to Rapp, the intensely private Spacey revealed that he is gay.

"This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life," his statement continued. "I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."

Rapp said that he has wrestled with the events of the night in question for decades and over the years had confided to friends, who confirmed to BuzzFeed that he told them of the encounter. He said that he was emboldened to share his story by recent accusations of severe sexual assault made public by dozens of women speaking out against disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me," Rapp said in a statement, which was posted to Twitter after the article's publication.

Representatives for Spacey and Rapp declined to comment further.

"Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time," Rapp posted.