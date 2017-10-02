Las Vegas shooting aftermath: Find loved ones, donate blood, donate funds

As Monday morning dawned in Las Vegas, the country began to get a sense of the scope of the tragedy that befell the city the night before.

After a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500, people were scrambling both for help and to help.

Given the popularity of the festival and the typical crush of individuals on the Las Vegas Strip, many across the country and the globe were anxious for updates from family and friends on the ground.

People looking for a loved one in Las Vegas can call (866) 535-5654. The number doubles as Nevada's 211 number to connect residents with health, human and social services.