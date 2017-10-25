Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- God visits ‘The Daily Show’ to call out Bill O’Reilly for misplaced blame
- Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy to play North Bay fire benefit concert
- Paul Walker's daughter settles with Porsche in wrongful death suit
- In Netflix's 'The Day I Met El Chapo,' actress Kate del Castillo is 'not going to stay silent' about the drug kingpin
- Photographer Terry Richardson no longer welcome at Condé Nast International
Listen to 10 Fats Domino songs that shook the world
|Randall Roberts
When Fats Domino sat at a piano and let loose, he did so with a flair that turned those 88 keys into 88 drums.
An original framer of the rock 'n' roll constitution whose way with rhythm was as singular as John Hancock's signature, Domino delivered melodies via vocal runs that explored desire, heartbreak and the allure of his New Orleans home.
The artist, who died early Tuesday at 89, documented life's emotional highs and lows while organized chaos swirled around him.
His seminal song "Walking to New Orleans" found him far from home but so desperate to return that he was willing to wear out two pairs of shoes to get there.
He had already indicated the city's draw on his first record, "The Fat Man." Written by Domino and his longtime bandleader (and Imperial Records kingpin) Dave Bartholomew, its lyrics connect the singer's girth with his prowess: "All the girls they love me/ 'Cause I know my way around."
That rhythm was driven both by Domino's fingers and a backbeat courtesy of drummer Earl Palmer, who at the time was a member of Bartholomew's outfit. Palmer once said that their work on the 1949 recording of "The Fat Man" was the first ever to be propelled solely by a back beat, an approach that came to define early rock 'n' roll.
Although Domino lacked the wild onstage energy of Jerry Lee Lewis or Little Richard, when he worked the piano he did so with a raucous dialect that drew upon influential New Orleans pianists Professor Longhair and Champion Jack Dupree.
Across the eras, Domino eased his style into the contemporary conversation and infused his immediately identifiable style into works that spanned genres.
He fueled his version of Hank Williams' "Jambalaya (On the Bayou)" with an arrangement that suggested a second-line New Orleans brass band. He even did a version of the Beatles' "Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except for Me and My Monkey."
Check out these 10 essential Domino recordings that forever altered rock 'n' roll.