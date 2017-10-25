Listen to 10 Fats Domino songs that shook the world

When Fats Domino sat at a piano and let loose, he did so with a flair that turned those 88 keys into 88 drums.

An original framer of the rock 'n' roll constitution whose way with rhythm was as singular as John Hancock's signature, Domino delivered melodies via vocal runs that explored desire, heartbreak and the allure of his New Orleans home.

The artist, who died early Tuesday at 89, documented life's emotional highs and lows while organized chaos swirled around him.

His seminal song "Walking to New Orleans" found him far from home but so desperate to return that he was willing to wear out two pairs of shoes to get there.

He had already indicated the city's draw on his first record, "The Fat Man." Written by Domino and his longtime bandleader (and Imperial Records kingpin) Dave Bartholomew, its lyrics connect the singer's girth with his prowess: "All the girls they love me/ 'Cause I know my way around."