L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Harvey Weinstein scandal: 'There's no place for this — sorry, Harvey'

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had no shortage of harsh words Tuesday for embattled producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by numerous women, including high-profile actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

But the mayor also took pains to note that Hollywood's lackluster record on its treatment of women extends beyond the current scandal, which the New York Times and the New Yorker ignited with explosive stories about Weinstein's alleged misconduct.

Garcetti, speaking at an appearance at the Sacramento Press Club on Tuesday, said he had little personal interaction with Weinstein, noting he met the producer and his wife just once around five years ago.

The mayor said he had received one political contribution from Weinstein; campaign finance records show the producer donated $1,300 to Garcetti's 2013 mayoral campaign. Garcetti said that money has been donated to the Downtown Women's Center, which offers services to homeless women.

"Look, it was disturbing to learn. It is disturbing the response," Garcetti said. "And it falls short of what I would expect of any leader of any industry, so I think what has happened to him is right and just."

Garcetti said he hoped the recent stories will inspire more women to speak out, not just about the powerful mogul, but their own experiences of abuse, pointing to what he called an "amazing Twitter thread" by writer Anne T. Donahue, in which women recounted tales of their "own Harvey Weinsteins."