Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are married: 'We eloped,' he says

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski got married Sunday, he revealed Thursday on James Corden's late-night show.

"We eloped," the "Life in Pieces" actor explained after Corden was taken aback by the sight of a wedding band on Sadoski's left hand. "We just took off into the country with an officiant, just the two of us, and we did our thing."

The couple, who got engaged in September, confirmed in late November that they're expecting a child together.

The low-key ceremony was "everything it should be," the 40-year-old newlywed said. "It's great! It's sort of perfect ... then you take the dog and you walk through the country and you go home. And you, like, have your life."

They also had dinner and a really great day in general, he joked.

"I know you guys are close friends and she would want you to know, so just, like, you know, keep it quiet," said Sadoski, who was sitting next to "Powerless" actress Vanessa Hudgens in front of a studio audience. "Don't tell anybody."

Just before the show aired on the East Coast, Seyfried, 31, had promoted Sadoski's appearance, saying on Instagram, "This nice man is going to be on @latelateshow tonight to talk about nice things."

She wasn't kidding.