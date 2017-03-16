A brief history of the National Endowment for the Arts

President Trump's first federal budget proposal is targeting the National Endowment for the Arts, threatening to cease funding to the agency and similar organizations, such as the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Institute for Museum and Library Services.



It's not the first time the NEA has been at the center of our culture wars.



Here's a timeline of the agency's accomplishments and controversies and previous attempts to shut it down:

1965: Congress creates the NEA as an independent federal agency "that funds, promotes, and strengthens the creative capacity of our communities by providing all Americans with diverse opportunities for arts participation." The American Ballet Theatre was the recipient of the very first NEA Grant.



1967: The NEA helps create the American Film Institute to promote and preserve cinema history.

Alice Walker (John Amis / Associated Press)

1970: Alice Walker, who would later pen the seminal "The Color Purple," receives the NEA Discovery award.

Garrison Keillor's final 'Prairie Home Companion' (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

1976: Garrison Keillor's long-running radio program, "A Prairie Home Companion," is funded by the NEA.



1979: The Louisiana State University Press is given a small grant to help publish John Kennedy Toole's acclaimed posthumous novel, "A Confederacy of Dunces," which earned a Pulitzer Prize for fiction.



Andres Serrano beside a vandalized print of his photograph "Piss Christ" in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 13, 1997. (Melbourne Age)

1981: President Reagan's Cabinet flirts with idea of abolishing the agency in a money-saving effort, but instead its budget is temporarily decreased.



1987: The Joffrey Ballet is awarded a grant to reconstruct the original staging of Vaslav Nijinsky's "The Rites of Spring." 1989: Photographer Andres Serrano's work titled "Piss Christ" draws the ire of Republican Sens. Jesse Helms and Al D'Amato and prominent conservative figures Pat Robertson and Pat Buchanan. 1990: Performance artists Karen Finley, Tim Miller, John Fleck and Holly Hughes, later dubbed the "NEA Four," had their grants vetoed by NEA Chairman John Frohnmayer. The four teamed to sue the agency and the case, National Endowment for the Arts vs. Finley, was eventually settled by the Supreme Court. The NEA eventually financially compensated the performers.

B.B. King (Erik Kabik)

1991: Blues legend B.B. King receives an NEA National Heritage Fellowship. 1995: House Speaker Newt Gingrich resurrects the idea of dismantling the NEA, the National Endowment of the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Instead, the budgets are cut and certain grants are denied. 1997: The NEA supports the traveling exhibition "To Conserve a Legacy: American Art From Historically Black Colleges and Universities," which unearthed and restored more than 1,400 artworks held by six schools.



2003: Working in tandem with six acclaimed theater companies, the NEA launches a nationwide tour of Shakespeare plays, in addition to workshops, symposia and "teacher toolkits" for use in schools.

President Trump (Getty Images)