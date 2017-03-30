Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs calls for diversity upon receiving Pioneer Award

Cheryl Boone Isaacs speaks after receiving the 2017 Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year award.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was honored with the Pioneer of the Year award Wednesday night at CinemaCon's Will Rogers Motion Picture Foundation Dinner.

After Steven Spielberg's pre-taped message touting Boone Isaacs' accomplishments, and an onstage tribute from "Selma" actor David Oyelowo, Boone Isaacs accepted her award by stressing the importance of ongoing diversity and inclusion within Hollywood.

"We're all stronger, our art is more alive, our industry more innovative when we are awakened to fresh perspective," Boone Isaacs said. "I believe we all have a responsibility to open our industry to reflect the complete mosaic and diversity of our country and the world."

That mission of diversity has been a calling card for the head of the Academy, particularly after the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

In response to the second consecutive year where only white actors and actresses were nominated in the Oscars' acting categories, Boone Isaacs spearheaded a movement committed to doubling the number of women and minorities in the academy by 2020.

Though Boone Isaacs did not address the most recent Oscars kerfuffle in her remarks -- the PwC accounting mix-up that initially announced the wrong winner for best picture (it went to "Moonlight," not "La La Land") -- she did send a letter to Academy members on Wednesday announcing revised protocols to the backstage process.

Boone Isaacs is serving her fourth and final term, which concludes this summer.