Adele's 'Hello' may mean goodbye to touring

Adele told Auckland concertgoers that she might not tour again.

Adele has been quite chatty as she closes out the third leg of her world tour in Australia and New Zealand.

Earlier in the month, the superstar singer and songwriter confirmed to a Brisbane, Australia, audience that she had tied the knot with longtime partner Simon Konecki, and at a Sunday concert in Auckland, New Zealand, Adele may have dropped the biggest bomb of all.

The New Zealand Herald reported Monday that Adele remarked at the close of her concert her doubts about continuing to tour.

"Touring isn't something I'm good at," the 28-year-old from London remarked. "Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable."

Adele continued, saying: "I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag."

Her latest tour began in February 2016, and when it concludes in July, it will have encompassed more than 120 shows on three continents.

The artist's skittishness regarding live performances could well be attributed to several high-profile flubs at consecutive Grammy Awards ceremonies.

At the 2016 Grammys, Adele struggled with audio issues during a performance of "All I Ask." And when she stopped her George Michael memorial performance of "Fastlove" at the 2017 ceremony and asked to start again, she explained, "I can’t do it again like last year."

Her current tour concludes with four concerts at Wembley Stadium in London in late June and early July, dramatically dubbed "The Finale."

Is this really the end of Adele's touring career?

Representatives for the singer did not immediately respond request for comment.