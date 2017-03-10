'Avatar 2' release date pushed back again

A sequel to "Avatar" — the 2009 blockbuster that went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, bringing in $2.8 billion worldwide and winning three Oscars — was originally expected to hit theaters in December 2014. Now director James Cameron is saying the film has been delayed again, even past 2018.

"Well, 2018 is not happening," Cameron told the Toronto Star. "We haven't announced a firm release date."

Originally, Cameron expressed plans for a five-film franchise with sequels that would be shot simultaneously and premiere in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023. With filming yet to start but expected to begin sometime this year, it remains unclear whether the other proposed films' release dates will be pushed back as well.

"It's an epic undertaking," Cameron told the Star. "It's not unlike building the Three Gorges Dam. So I know where I'm going to be for the next eight years of my life.

"It's not an unreasonable time frame if you think about it," he added. "It took us four-and-a-half years to make one movie and now we're making four. We're full-tilt boogie right now."