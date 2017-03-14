The South by Southwest Film Festival is now open and already making news with a surprise appearance by elusive director Terrence Malick, and Ridley Scott's reveals of scenes from the upcoming "Alien: Covenant." Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Unbeknownst to many, Ben Affleck is out of rehab for alcohol abuse
|Christie D'Zurilla
Ben Affleck has completed rehab for alcohol addiction, he announced Tuesday on Facebook, calling it something he has "dealt with in the past and will continue to confront."
Affleck, whose split from Jennifer Garner was making headlines again regarding whether they were giving their relationship another go or maintaining the status quo -- it looks like it was the latter -- said he has his eyes on being a good father.
"I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," the 44-year-old Oscar winner wrote.
The actor-director previously went through rehab in 2001.
Affleck thanked family and friends for their love, calling out Garner in particular for her support and for taking care of their three kids while he was in rehab.
"This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery," he wrote.
At the end of January, Affleck stepped away from directing a planned solo Batman movie while remaining committed to playing the character in the film.