Beyoncé as Nala in 'The Lion King'? It could happen

Beyoncé voicing Nala in "The Lion King"? It could happen.

Beyoncé may say yes to voicing the role of Nala in John Favreau's remake of "The Lion King," according to a report Friday.

The "Crazy in Love" singer is the director's top choice to voice Nala, Simba's lifelong companion/love interest, in the live-action reboot of the 1994 animated Disney classic, sources told Variety.

Donald Glover is already on board to voice Simba and James Earl Jones will reprise his turn as Mufasa.

Beyoncé and Jay Z announced in February that she's pregnant with twins. The production would be willing to accommodate any scheduling needs she might have, Variety said, but its insiders emphasized that Blue Ivy's mom hadn't made a decision yet.

The pregnancy changed Beyoncé's mind about headlining the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival this year, as was planned. Lady Gaga will take the reins, with Queen Bey back on top at the festival in 2018.