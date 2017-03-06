Bill Paxton died from a stroke that occurred 11 days after he had surgery on his heart and aorta.

Surgery to fix an aortic aneurysm and replace the 61-year-old actor's bicuspid aortic valve was done on Valentine's Day, according to his death certificate, which was published Monday by TMZ .

The document indicated that no autopsy was performed. Paxton died late on Feb. 25 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"Paxton was an actor's actor," The Times said in an appreciation after his death, "more journeyman than star, although he was most certainly a star. That square jaw and Texas drawl could be stretched or softened according to need, the eyes beneath the receding hairline cushioned or steeled, but always in service to character rather than brand.

READ MORE: Bill Paxton remembered: 'Hands down one of the greatest guys I have ever met' >>