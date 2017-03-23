Todd Fisher reveals mom Debbie Reynolds' state of mind after Carrie Fisher's death

Todd Fisher, son of Debbie Reynolds and brother of Carrie Fisher, had some intense conversations with his mother in late December immediately following the "Star Wars" actress' death.

"My mother said to me, the night that Carrie died -- I didn't know what was happening but she was setting me up for her leaving the planet," Fisher told "Entertainment Tonight" on Wednesday, just a few days before a memorial service for both women. "She literally looked at me and said, 'I want to be with Carrie,' and closed her eyes and went to sleep."

Reynolds discussed with her son her own end-of-life plans, he said, which shifted at the last minute from a low-key cremation for herself to the purchase of a tomb where she and her daughter could be buried together.

"She changed her mind that night," he said. They talked about how hard it was dealing with Carrie's death and Reynolds warned him it might get harder, because she didn't know when she was going to die too. Fisher told her that they didn't have to worry about that right away, but said he realized, "she was, like, asking my permission" to go.

Reynolds wasn't overly dramatic after her daughter's death, Fisher said. While he was the one crying after they left the hospital on Dec. 26, his mother "truly understood" what had happened, he said.

"[T]he next morning, we had a little further dialogue and she chose to leave the planet in front of my face two feet away. If you had told me this story and I wasn't there, I would have a very hard time believing what I saw." Reynolds died Dec. 28.

Added Fisher, "I'm really OK with Debbie's exit, not so OK with Carrie's exit, 'cause Carrie was in the middle of what was, I thought, her finest hours. Her creativity was peaking, the 'Star Wars' thing was obviously back in spades. Everything that she was doing was turning to gold."

A joint memorial for mother and daughter will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles and livestreamed worldwide on DebbieReynolds.com. Spots in the 1,200-seat theater will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

