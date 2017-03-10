Charlie Rose will return to 'CBS This Morning' on Monday after heart valve replacement

Charlie Rose is ready to return to his hosting duties at "CBS This Morning" and will be back on the job Monday.

A co-anchor on the network morning show since 2012, Rose has been off the air since Feb. 8, the day before undergoing surgery for an aortic valve replacement.

"Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well, enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with," Rose wrote in an official statement announcing his surgery last month.



"To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one," he added. "The timing is my choice."

On Friday, Rose shared plans to return to "CBS This Morning" a little more than four weeks since his operation.

"I can’t wait to see my friends at 'CTM' who have been so gracious in sitting in for me and making up for the fact that I was not there, especially Gayle [King] and Norah [O'Donnell], and a special thanks to Anthony Mason, who not only has done such a remarkable job filling in for me but also on my PBS show," Rose said in a statement shared on the show.

Rose also had kind words for fans who reached out during his convalescence.

"And for you – all of you – when I said that I was going in for the surgery I said to each of you, ‘stay close’ – and boy, have you stayed close. The messages, the heartwarming well wishing, the sense of recover soon has all been memorable to me," said the veteran newsman.

Valve replacements have made headlines recently, after it was revealed that late actor Bill Paxton was recovering from surgery to replace a bicuspid aortic valve when he suffered the stroke that took his life.