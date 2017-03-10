Very pregnant Ciara is OK after a car crash

Ciara and the baby she's expecting are fine after a car crash in Los Angeles, Russell Wilson said Friday on social media.

"Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!," the Seahawks quarterback and father-to-be tweeted about his wife, who's in her third trimester.

Witnesses told TMZ that the singer was making a left turn in Los Angeles when a Volvo SUV hit the passenger side of her Mercedes SUV. Police and the fire department responded.

Though Ciara was seen holding her shoulder and chest, according to TMZ, her rep told People, "She's fine."