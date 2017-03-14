New Heinz ads brought to you by ... Don Draper?

(Heinz via Associated Press, left and right; Frank Ockenfels / AMC, center)

What has been missing from ads for Heinz Ketchup? A dollop of "Mad Men."

Five decades after Don Draper and company pitched a "bold" ketchup campaign -- "I think I still want to see our bottle," a reluctant Heinz exec said in Season 6 of the show -- the 2017 version of the company has signed off on the ads.

The ads are running on three billboards in New York City, in the New York Post and in Variety, according to Adweek. They're credited to David Miami, which is Heinz's current ad firm, and Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, the fictional 1960s firm from AMC's "Mad Men."

Emblazoned with the simple line "Pass the Heinz," the three ads feature ketchup-free shots of French fries, a bite of steak and a hamburger.

Unfortunately, the shots are also free of the dapper Draper. Pass the hottie, someone?