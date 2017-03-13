Long in the making, Ed Sheeran will make a cameo on 'Game of Thrones'

Ed Sheeran will make a cameo appearance in Season 7 of HBO's "Game of Thrones."

"Game of Thrones" just got a little more soulful.

Executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed that English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be making a cameo appearance in Season 7 of HBO's hit series.

The "GOT" show runners appeared Sunday on a SXSW panel for the series, moderated by the Stark sisters themselves, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

Getting Sheeran on the show has been a years-long effort for Benioff and Weiss, who originally extended an invitation to the singer to appear in the third season.

The reason? To surprise Williams.