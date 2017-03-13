The South by Southwest Film Festival is now open and already making news with a surprise appearance by elusive director Terrence Malick, and Ridley Scott's reveals of scenes from the upcoming "Alien: Covenant." Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- FULL COVERAGE: South by Southwest Film Festival
- 'Beauty and the Beast' stars at the piano with Disney legend Alan Menken
- Aimee Mann to Margaret Atwood: Spring Arts Guide
- 'Avatar 2' release date pushed back yet again
- Charlie Rose will return to 'CBS This Morning' on Monday after heart valve replacement
- 'Game of Thrones' sets date for the 2017 season
- Brie Larson's subdued reaction to Casey Affleck's Oscar win was intentional
- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dating
Long in the making, Ed Sheeran will make a cameo on 'Game of Thrones'
|Libby Hill
"Game of Thrones" just got a little more soulful.
Executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed that English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be making a cameo appearance in Season 7 of HBO's hit series.
The "GOT" show runners appeared Sunday on a SXSW panel for the series, moderated by the Stark sisters themselves, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.
Getting Sheeran on the show has been a years-long effort for Benioff and Weiss, who originally extended an invitation to the singer to appear in the third season.
The reason? To surprise Williams.
No details were offered about Sheeran's role, but given the show's history with musical cameos, including Sigur Ros and Of Monsters and Men, Sheeran will likely be a background player.
Even without specifics, the Internet had thoughts about the prospect of seeing Sheeran in the world of Westeros.
Season 7 of "Game of Thrones" premieres July 16.