Eric Trump and wife Lara are expecting a baby boy, their first
|Christie D'Zurilla
President Trump will soon be able to field a baseball team's worth of grandchildren: son Eric Trump is expecting a baby boy with his wife, Lara.
"@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September," the father-to-be said Monday on Instagram. "It's been an amazing year. We are blessed!"
Lara Trump told People she was exhausted in her first trimester.
“It surprised me, because I’m a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me,” said the former "Inside Edition" producer who's now involved with animal charities.
The president retweeted the good news on Twitter, adding, "Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you!"
The parents-to-be got married in October 2014. They dated for five years before getting engaged on the 4th of July in 2013.
The new baby will join eight other Trump grandchildren. Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, have five kids: Kai, 9; Donald III, 8; Tristan, 5; Spencer, 4; and Chloe, 2. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have three children: Arabella, 5; Joseph, 3; and Theodore, who turns 1 in a week.
The president's other two children, Tiffany and Barron, are 23 and 10, respectively. First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron, are finally moving to the White House in June, according to TMZ.