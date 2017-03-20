Eric Trump and wife Lara are expecting a baby boy, their first

President Trump will soon be able to field a baseball team's worth of grandchildren: son Eric Trump is expecting a baby boy with his wife, Lara.

"@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September," the father-to-be said Monday on Instagram. "It's been an amazing year. We are blessed!"

Lara Trump told People she was exhausted in her first trimester.

“It surprised me, because I’m a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me,” said the former "Inside Edition" producer who's now involved with animal charities.

The president retweeted the good news on Twitter, adding, "Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you!"