Five 'Gong Show' moments that captured Chuck Barris' gonzo magic

Whether you saw "The Gong Show" when it was on the air, through reruns, or simply remember it as a cultural artifact of the 1970s, it was clear that what made the show special was the ringleader of the circus, Chuck Barris.

Barris died Monday at his home in Palisades, N.Y., at the age of 87.

"The Gong Show" was a product of its time, the late '70s, and featured contestants showcasing their their talent (or, in some cases, lack of). In front of a panel of judges, they competed to win the grand prize of $516.32 (rumored to be the Screen Actors Guild's minimum daily wage for the time) and to avoid being gonged off the stage.

Steering the ship was Barris, who understood the show's gonzo, kinetic aesthetic enough to know whether it was better to nudge a contestant into deeper waters or let them run themselves aground.

Here are five moments that perfectly exemplify the wacky weirdness of "The Gong Show" and its maestro.

1. Gene Gene the Dancing Machine

Gene Gene the Dancing Machine was a "Gong Show" staple. An NBC stagehand whose backstage dancing caught Barris' eye, Gene Patton was a recurring sensation, whose dancing to an arrangement of Count Basie's "Jumpin' at the Woodside" never failed to bring the audience, judges and Barris joy.

2 The Unknown Comic

Like Gene, the Unknown Comic (Murray Langston) made several appearances on "The Gong Show," telling crummy jokes while wearing a paper bag over his head. The man under the mask (or bag) would find his set inevitably brought to an end by Barris throwing him off the stage.

3. The Worms

Perhaps the most absurdist of all the "talent" that found a home on "The Gong Show" was a group called the Worms. The three men performed before throwing themselves on the floor to wriggle like their namesake. Barris always seemed tickled by the bit, coming out for each performance to yell, "One more time!"

4. Oingo Boingo

In 1976, the Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo, the band that would eventually become Oingo Boingo and which featured future Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman, won its episode of "The Gong Show." It proved that while most of the show was ridiculous, true talent did lurk in the hearts of some contestants. That said, their performance also included a dragon costume.

5. Hillary Carlip

But the best moments on the show always came when true talent met off-the-wall personalities, as it did with Hillary Carlip's juggling and singing. Carlip, like "The Gong Show" and like Barris himself, showcased the wonderful weirdness of America.