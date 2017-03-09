Move over, 'The People's Court': Fox's 'You the Jury' will allow viewers to settle civil cases

Fox is betting that the best way to battle "fake news" is with real drama.

On Thursday, the network announced "You the Jury," a new prime-time, unscripted reality show that allows the audience to render a verdict in a civil case.

The series will feature prosecution and defense lawyers arguing ripped-from-the-headlines civil cases, followed by closing arguments from the plaintiff and defendant while sitting across from each other.

Viewers will have five minutes to vote from home via text or the Fox Now app, in an effort to determine whether justice will prevail.

If that weren't enough drama, the show also has built in an override system based on time zones. Because the show will not be aired live on the West Coast, if the Pacific time zone votes are enough to change the cumulative total of the live airing, the verdict would be overturned.

Former TV judge and current Fox News host Jeanine Pirro will host, and retired Superior Court of California judge LaDoris Cordell will preside as the show's judge.

"You the Jury" has gathered a number of high-profile litigators to serve as prosecution and defense on the show, including Casey Anthony attorney Jose Baez and Benjamin L. Crump, who represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.

Also serving as counsel on the series are California-based lawyers Areva Martin and Mike Cavalluzzi, as well as Charla Aldous and Joe Tacopina.

"You the Jury" will premiere on Fox on April 7.