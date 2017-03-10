George Takei to talk Saturday, kicking off new L.A. museum exhibition on his life

George Takei donated his personal effects, including items related to his role as Mr. Sulu on "Star Trek," to the Japanese American National Museum for an exhibition opening Sunday.

George Takei has a lot to say these days.

The actor and activist’s Twitter account, where he has 2.23 million followers, is flooded with comments about President Trump, healthcare reform, jobs, LGBT rights and other issues of the day.

On Saturday, Takei will do more talking – this time in person, at a news conference at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo. The event will kick off the museum’s exhibition “New Frontiers: The Many Worlds of George Takei,” which The Times previewed in November and which opens to the public Sunday.

The exhibition features Takei’s collection of personal ephemera that he donated to the museum. It includes family photographs and artworks, old TV scripts, Takei’s Mr. Sulu costume from “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” – not to mention a letter from director Francis Ford Coppola who, Takei says, owes him $500 from when they were students at UCLA. The exhibition is the first in a series that the museum plans to present dealing with stereotypes of Asians and Asian Americans in the media.

In a Q&A with reporters, Takei will discuss “New Frontiers” along with his multifaceted life and career. He may also address the broader political landscape. It likely will be a conversation with Takei’s signature sense of humor, as evidenced in this recent Tweet: