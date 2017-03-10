Don't you just hate it when your kids do this?

So how was your week? Probably better than this guy's.

Professor Robert E. Kelly, of Pusan National University in South Korea, was in the middle of an interview with BBC News when he got some unexpected cameos.

Kelly was being interviewed on live television about the recent upheaval in South Korea that resulted in the removal of President Park Geun-hye when suddenly the door behind him opened.

"What will it mean for the wider region?" asked the BBC anchor as Kelly's bespectacled daughter, armed with a snack, bounced into the room and stood by her father's side.

"I think one of your children's just walked in," the anchor added as Kelly tried to gently cajole his daughter into leaving. Her compromise was to perch on a nearby bed just out of reach.

When Kelly valiantly tried to continue the interview, a surprisingly agile baby burst into the room via walker with a woman, likely Kelly's wife as featured on his blog, in hot pursuit.

She flew into the room in a panic and immediately realized Kelly was still in the middle of his interview. So she dropped to the floor in an attempt to be less obvious and frantically tried to herd the children from the room. The coup de grâce? She crawled back into the scene to gently close the door.

Kelly handled it all like a champ and even seemed to realize later on that the interruption could be his viral moment in the sun.