Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride gets 4K-HD upgrade at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey thrill ride located within Hogwarts castle at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios just got a little more immersive.

The ride, located within Hogwarts castle, combines a robotics ride system with filmed action sequences and visceral effects to create a full-sensory experience for guests.

Originally using 3-D film with the ride, Universal Studios has upgraded Forbidden Journey to 4K-HD, allowing fans to experience J.K. Rowling's imagined world at a hyper-realistic 120 frames per second.

Forbidden Journey opened at Universal Studios Hollywood with the debut of Wizarding World in April 2016 and lets fans experience some of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley's greatest film adventures alongside them, including playing Quidditch, escaping the Whomping Willow and a run-in with Dementors.

The updated ride is the latest upgrade at Universal Studios and the adjacent Universal CityWalk, which recently introduced a multimillion dollar remodel of its AMC theater.