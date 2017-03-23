With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for *recently announced* summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Wyclef Jean recounts being detained in Los Angeles
- Five 'Gong Show' moments that captured Chuck Barris' gonzo magic
- See the 'Love Actually' cast in a new teaser for 'The Red Nose Day Special'
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are on speaking terms again
- Expanded FYF Fest's lineup includes Frank Ocean, Bjork, Nine Inch Nails, Missy Elliott
- Schwarzenegger ridicules Trump's approval ratings and budget cuts
- 'Beauty and the Beast' to premiere in Malaysia with 'gay moment' intact
Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride gets 4K-HD upgrade at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter
|Libby Hill
The Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios just got a little more immersive.
The ride, located within Hogwarts castle, combines a robotics ride system with filmed action sequences and visceral effects to create a full-sensory experience for guests.
Originally using 3-D film with the ride, Universal Studios has upgraded Forbidden Journey to 4K-HD, allowing fans to experience J.K. Rowling's imagined world at a hyper-realistic 120 frames per second.
Forbidden Journey opened at Universal Studios Hollywood with the debut of Wizarding World in April 2016 and lets fans experience some of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley's greatest film adventures alongside them, including playing Quidditch, escaping the Whomping Willow and a run-in with Dementors.
The updated ride is the latest upgrade at Universal Studios and the adjacent Universal CityWalk, which recently introduced a multimillion dollar remodel of its AMC theater.