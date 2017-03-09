Katy Perry, America Ferrera to be honored for equality efforts by LGBTQ group HRC

Katy Perry, left, and America Ferrera will be honored by the HRC.

Katy Perry and America Ferrera, both known for their strong support of former presidential candidate HRC, are about to be honored by another HRC: the Human Rights Campaign, the United States' largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

Perry will receive the group's National Equality Award and Ferrera will get its Ally for Equality Award for their advocacy work, with the latter honor presented by Lena Dunham, at HRC's gala dinner in L.A. on March 18, the HRC announced Thursday.

HRC President Chad Griffin broke down a few of Perry and Ferrera's contributions: The "I Kissed a Girl" singer's "compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people -- and, in particular, young people," he said.

Meanwhile, the "Ugly Betty" actress "has shown an unwavering commitment to advancing equality for all people and sets a stirring example for others to follow."

Dunham, Ferrera and Perry all participated in the Women's March on Washington in February.

Hillary Clinton's former running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), will be the featured speaker. And current and former L.A. mayors Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa will be on hand for the event, which includes a performance by Troye Sivan and will be held at the J.W. Marriott L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.