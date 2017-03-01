Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom back-burner their couplehood

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are taking a breather — from each other.

Yeah, forget that couple-ish-looking picture the two posed for on Sunday at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps said Tuesday in a joint statement obtained by People .

Perhaps someone asked about blurry video showing him talking to a woman other than Perry at a pre-Oscars charity event? Because ... OMG, boy and girl talking. On its face, the chat hardly screams "scandalous," but both parties apparently felt a need to clarify their status.

A little more than a year ago, when they were first A Thing , a source told Us Weekly that it was just "a fun hookup thing right now" rather than a long-term romance. Turns out the hookup thing had some legs.

Alas, we'll have to soldier on from here without the unbearable cuteness that was Perry-Bloom — so here's a holiday-themed flashback for the road: