Lamar Odom regrets multiple affairs, says cocaine was his drug of choice

Lamar Odom wishes he had kept it in his pants.

With a new docuseries reportedly on the horizon and rehab recently in his rear-view, the former Mr. Khloé Kardashian is getting honest about what happened when "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "Khloe & Lamar" put him on the radar with women who didn't follow basketball.

"When I became Khloé Kardash­ian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing," the 37-year-old told Us Weekly. The ladies (or something like that) came out of the woodwork in droves, and he didn't say no.

"If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women," Odom said. "That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept [it] in my pants."

Huh, ya think?

The cocaine use wasn't a winning choice either.

"I was hiding it [from Kardashian] for a while, but then I got frustrated ... ," the former Los Angeles Laker and Clipper said. Then in 2011, about two years before they split, he said, "I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me. She was disappointed. So was I."

"The sad thing about it is, I don’t know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me."

After that, Kardashian "tolerated" his use of what he called his drug of choice.

Odom said that after she filed for divorce in 2013 and he got his own place, his life "was all about drugs." He wasn't trying to fix his marriage and was in a dark place.

Drug abuse "probably helped the end of my career come along a little faster," he said, "because drugs killed my drive to want to train and be in shape. It killed that and my sex drive."

By the time Kardashian was staying by his side as he recovered after nearly dying in 2015, Odom said, the couple hadn't "been intimate in years."

The couple's divorce became final in December 2016. He went to rehab at the same time.

