Maks Chmerkovskiy needs 'a surgery,' will be off 'DWTS' for weeks

Maks Chmerkovskiy will be sidelined on "Dancing With the Stars" for weeks.

Maks Chmerkovskiy's calf muscle injury is serious enough that it will sideline the "Dancing With the Stars" pro for weeks, his fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd, confirmed Monday night.

Chmerkovskiy, who is partnered this season with "Glee" alum Heather Morris, felt something go pop during a rehearsal last week, and it turned out to be serious. Pro Alan Bersten had to take over for him on Monday night's show and apparently will stay with Morris until Maks is back.

"It's going to take weeks to get better," Murgatroyd told "Access Hollywood" after the show. "He's having a surgery done ... then rehab starts after that."

It's not just "an ice bag type of situation," said the new mom, whose child with Chmerkovskiy, Shai Aleksander, was born in early January.

Morris said the injury, which was shown on the show, didn't seem like a big deal at first.

"My reaction obviously wasn't huge because it was like, 'Oh, you know, what happened? It just felt like something popped?' " she told E! News after the show. But then her partner couldn't even walk.

That said, Murgatroyd was upbeat about her man's future. "He's a quick healer," the dancer said. "It's going to be fine."

Looks like Maks is going to get a little of the paternity leave he said he wanted.