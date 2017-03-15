The South by Southwest Film Festival is now open and already making news with a surprise appearance by elusive director Terrence Malick, and Ridley Scott's reveals of scenes from the upcoming "Alien: Covenant." Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Marvel drama 'Legion' renewed for second season on FX
- 'The Good Fight' renewed for a second season
- A&E; renews docuseries 'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath'
- President Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's controversial video: "he'd be in jail"
- Bleachers' Jack Antonoff will live-score 'The Breakfast Club' at LACMA
- Aimee Mann to Margaret Atwood: Spring Arts Guide
|Yvonne Villarreal
Two weeks before "Legion" wraps its first season, FX has picked it up for a second.
The "X-Men"-themed series, which stars Dan Stevens (in his non-"Beast"-like form) as a mutant troubled by his superpowers, will return in 2018.
Hailing from "Fargo" mastermind Noah Hawley, the Marvel Comics-inspired drama opened to strong reviews from critics.
“More than a new series, 'Legion' is a wholly original take on the super hero genre," FX original programming co-president Eric Schrier said in a statement. "Our thanks to Noah Hawley for taking the creative risks and shattering expectations."
The Sason 1 finale is set to air March 29.