Two weeks before "Legion" wraps its first season, FX has picked it up for a second.

The "X-Men"-themed series, which stars Dan Stevens (in his non-"Beast"-like form) as a mutant troubled by his superpowers, will return in 2018.

Hailing from "Fargo" mastermind Noah Hawley, the Marvel Comics-inspired drama opened to strong reviews from critics.

“More than a new series, 'Legion' is a wholly original take on the super hero genre," FX original programming co-president Eric Schrier said in a statement. "Our thanks to Noah Hawley for taking the creative risks and shattering expectations."

The Sason 1 finale is set to air March 29.