Natalie Portman welcomes a daughter -- baby No. 2 -- with Benjamin Millepied
|Christie D'Zurilla
Natalie Portman's second baby with her dancer-choreographer husband has arrived, mere days before the Academy Awards that the Oscar-nominated actress had to skip.
"Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22," her rep told The Times on Friday. "Mother and baby are happy and healthy."
The actress, 35, had cited her pregnancy last Saturday as the reason she wouldn't be there on the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest night. Sneaky lady, she didn't dish that it was the end of her pregnancy she was talking about.
Portman was pregnant with son Aleph in 2011 when she took home her Oscar for "Black Swan," the ballet-themed 2010 thriller. He was born in June 2011.