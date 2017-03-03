Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Patrick Stewart seeking U.S. citizenship: 'Maybe it's the only good thing as a result of this election'
|Christie D'Zurilla
Patrick Stewart seems to be wedged between a rock and a hard place, politically speaking — and it looks as if he's ready to choose the hard place.
As he's said on Twitter, "Brexit" has him "embarrassed" to be a Brit, and President Trump's election has him losing sleep. So he's applying for U.S. citizenship, he said Thursday on "The View."
"Maybe it's the only good thing as a result of this election," the "X-men" actor said. "I am now applying for citizenship because I want to be an American too. Because all of my friends in Washington said there is one thing you can do: Fight. Fight. Oppose. Oppose.
"But I can't do it because I'm not a citizen."
Stewart's new movie "Logan," which stars Hugh Jackman, hit U.S. theaters Friday.