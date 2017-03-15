If Snoop pointed a gun at a clown Obama, he'd be in jail, Trump tweets

The president was referring to the rapper's new "Lavender" video, in which he draws a gun, takes aim at the head of "President Ronald Klump" -- comedian Michael Rapaport dressed up as a clown -- and fires. Though the effect is a cartoon "Bang!" unfurling from the barrel of the gag weapon, the implication is clear.

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?" Trump wrote. "Jail time!"

President Trump fired off five tweets early Wednesday morning: one about his tax return, one about tax cuts, two about rallies and one about, well, Snoop Dogg.

"Shame on you, Snoop," Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said Tuesday on TMZ Live. The rapper owes the president an apology, he said. He wouldn't have accepted the video if it were directed toward President Obama either, Cohen said.

"If you have a protest, that's fine," the attorney said. "Make a point. But he has to learn that they have to respect the office of the presidency ... Just because you want to hide behind the guise of artistic capabilities or artistic freedom of speech doesn't make it right, and Snoop knows that, and he played very close to the line here."

In the wake of Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's comments to TMZ criticizing the rapper, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told the website that he hadn't seen the video yet but considered it to be "in poor taste," especially given the nation's history of presidential assassinations and attempted assassinations.

"I think it's unfortunate. I wish he hadn't done that," Cruz said, noting that people "should not be advocating the murder of the president of the United States, and it's sad that that is somehow deemed a controversial statement."